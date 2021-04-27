Watch: Couple gets married in PPE kits after groom tests COVID positive

In a rather unique wedding, a couple tied the knot in PPE suits on Monday after the groom tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video that has been doing rounds on the internet, it could be seen that the bride, groom and three others in full protective suits at the wedding ceremony held in Ratlam. Chants for pheras can be heard in the background as the couple goes around the fire.

“The groom tested positive on April 19. We came here to stop the wedding but on the request and guidance of senior officials, the wedding was solemnized. The couple was made to wear PPE kits so that the infection doesn’t spread,” Navin Garg, a district official, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gatherings for social and religious purposes have been restricted in Madhya Pradesh and in several states across India, to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state has limited the number of people at weddings to 50.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A couple in Ratlam tied the knot wearing PPE kits as the groom is #COVID19 positive, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mXlUK2baUh — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

India is currently reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 and in view of the sharp rise in cases, gatherings have been restricted so as to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In fact, a top police official of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district said that the bride and groom at wedding ceremonies, that have 10 or fewer guests, will be treated to a sumptuous dinner at his home.

“I am going to treat the bride and groom if they wed in the presence of ten or fewer guests to delicious dinner at my home. Such couples will be given mementos for adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, and a government vehicle will be deployed to pick up and drop them home,” Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)