Watch: Days after bail, Rhea Chakraborty visits NCB office

Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the alleged girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, was snapped visiting Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Monday morning, along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty. Reportedly, they visited the office to mark their attendance.

According to the conditions of her bail, Rhea Chakraborty must report before the NCB on the first Monday of every month, for six months.

The videos of same are being shared online.

On Sunday, Rhea and Showik were snapped in the suburbs of Mumbai as they stepped out for house hunting. The siblings were snapped together for the first time ever since they were respectively released on bail last year.

After Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra residence. After actor his sudden demise, his father, KK Singh, filed an F.I.R. against Rhea Chakraborty and since then she became the household name in the case.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi (2018), alongside debutante Varun Mitra. Rhea Chakraborty made her film debut with a Telugu film called Tuneega Tuneega which was made in 2012. She then made her Bollywood debut with Ram Kapoor’s film Mere Dad Ki Maruti – a comedy film that was made in 2013.