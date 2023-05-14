Watch: Dubai launches first driverless electric abra

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has launched the trial operation of a first driverless electric abra, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

As part of a trial run, abra has started on its first journey from Al Jaddaf station to Festival City station on Dubai Creek.

This is one of the world’s first marine trials in the field of passenger transportation.

The abra— traditional boat, which can carry eight passengers, was manufactured at the Roads and Transport Authority’s Garhoud Marine Maintenance Center in Dubai.

Its design retains the traditional identity of the abras.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said, “The operation of the Autonomous Electric Abra is in line with RTA’s efforts to achieve Dubai’s Strategy for Self-Driving Transport that aims to convert 25 per cent of the total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving journeys by 2030.

“It also contributes to the realisation of Dubai’s master plan to curb carbon emissions of public transport means as per the requirements of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.”

In order to reinforce Dubai`s smart and sustainable infrastructure of the transport network, The trial operation of the ‘First Autonomous Electric Abra’, Which is one of the world`s first marine trials in passenger transport. pic.twitter.com/zfTLj0ENe7 — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 14, 2023

How does electric abra work?

It uses an automated self-driving system to “see” and navigate with the help of radars and cameras. Advanced technology detects and responds to threats.

During the trial, the driverless electric boat achieved “Level 4” out of six defined international standards for autonomy of ship design and operation.

Photo: WAM

The trial — which are carried out in collaboration with Exalto Emirates and Marakeb – include completely driverless operation and execution of procedures, independent of the captain, who acts as an operational controller to intervene if necessary.

The driverless procedures ensure 100 per cent adherence to the pre-determined line due to the effects of waves and wind.

Procedures also detect obstacles in the navigational path, notify the control center of any system abnormality or deviation from the operating plan, intervene if the abra encounters an obstacle during the voyage, and program additional scenarios to deal with the situation.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has an ambitious strategy to convert 25 per cent of all commuting trips in Dubai to self-driving trips by 2030. This includes the deployment of self-driving taxis by the end of the year.