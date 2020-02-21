Watch ‘DuppataoN MaiN Lipti Azaadi’ at Shaheen Bagh

NEW DELHI: A video on Shaheen Bagh women who have been on a sit-in protest against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NRC (National Population Register) since December 15 is going viral on social media.
The poem ‘Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai’ written and narrated by Darab Farooqui was inspired by the brave and dauntless women of Shaheen Bagh and other courageous women agitating across India.
Kabhi SadkaoN Ko Sar Uthate Dekha hai
Kabhi ZakmaoN Ko Muskurate Dekha Hai
Kabhi Dekhi Hai Tumne DuppataoN MaiN Lipti Azaadi
Kahin Dekhi Hai Assi Saal Ki Inqulaabi Shehzadi
Woh Markaz Jo Aaj Ehtejaaj Ka Charaag Hai
Usi Chamakti Lau Ka Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai
Tujhe Zidd Dekhni Hai Toh Aaj Zidd Dekh
Jama’ Nahi Haqq Ki Yeh Masjid Dekh
Aake DilaoN Ki Garmi Mai Yehan Haat Taap Le
PahadaoN Se Oonche HauslaoN Ka YehaN Qad Naap Le
JahaN Kisi DamaN Pe Nahi Koi Daag Hai
Us Ujle Pallu Ka Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai
Lakshmi Bai Dekh, Razia Sultan Dekh
Hijab Se Ubharta Naya Hindustan Dekh
Andheera Cheerti TaqreraoN Ki Awaaz Sun
Badalta Uthta AurataoN Ka Samaaj Sun
In AurataoN Ne Ab Diya Apna Ghar Tyaag Hai
Aur Inke Naye Ghar Ka Naam Shaheen Bagh Hai
Note filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who had earlier voiced his support to CAA and NRC protest and participated in demonstrations against the newly enacted law also retweeted the video.
Bhatt wrote, “A nation can starve from lack of self-realisation as much as it can from lack of bread. / Darab Farooqui’s nazm will nourish your soul. It will continue to resonate in your heart for a long time. Thank you Darab @darab_farooqui.”
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav also shared the video and wrote, “Drop everything and watch this 2 minute video NOW. सब कुछ छोड़ कर इस 2 मिनट के वीडियो को देखिए, इतनी शानदार नज़्म आपने सुनी नहीं होगी। आज शाम तक देश के हर शाहीन बाघ में बजना चाहिए। फिर 10 मिनट लगाकर इसे सबसे शेयर कीजिए, सिर्फ like नहीं, RT और शेयर करें।@darab_farooqui,” (sic) tweeted. Yadav.
Women-old and young including children have been staging a sit-in demonstration in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to oppose NRC and NPR, besides CAA.