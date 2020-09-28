Watch: Emraan Hashmi’s Harami trailer is hard-hitting

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all excited for his upcoming film Harami whose first look was revealed recently that showed Emraan in a pensive mood, sporting a salt-and-pepper look, thick-rimmed glasses and a simple collared attire.

Harami Trailer

The trailer of Indo- American production feature film ‘Harami’ directed by Shyam Madiraju was released just an hour ago. Taking to his Twitter handles, Emraan Hashmi shared the trailer. Watch it below.

The 2 minute 26 seconds long clip shows how the film is set in the lanes of Mumbai and it is no doubt hard-hitting. The visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption is what is described deeply in Harami.

The trailer ends with Emraan Hashmi saying ‘I was wrong, the woman exist, who is worth all your tears’.

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi will be seen portraying a former English teacher-turned-gang lord Sagar Bhai. He runs a small pickpocket gang that operates in Mumbai’s local trains. However, things go awry when he encounters the daughter of one of his victims who died by suicide after getting robbed by the gang.

The movie’s synopsis on IMDb states that, “An orphan teenage pickpocket working the trains of Mumbai along with his gang, embarks on a life-altering journey when faced by the daughter of one of his victims who’s committed suicide after being robbed.”

The film also stars Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan. Harami is yet to get its release date in India.

Harami is set to premiere at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in October this year. The 25th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place in the South Korean city from October 21 to 31