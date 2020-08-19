Watch: Ertugrul actor fulfills wish of Pakistani children

Islamabad: Ertugrul actor, Engin Altan Duzyatan on Tuesday fulfilled the wish of Pakistani children by meeting them virtually.

Make-A-Wish Foundation that fulfills a wish of children who are suffering from fatal diseases has arranged the event.

It was arranged to fulfill the wish of Fizza Khuda Baksh (14), Sidra Khan (15) and Sohail Umer (16) as they wanted to meet Duzyatan.

I will visit Pakistan soon: Ertugrul actor

While speaking with the children, Duzyatan said that he will be visiting Pakistan soon.

During the conversation with the actor, one of the children applauded his role in the serial.

Turkish actor, Engin Altan Duzyatan and actress, Esra Bilgic gained popularity soon after the release of ertugrul serial in Urdu in April this year.

Seeing the popularity of the actress, a famous cellular company of Pakistan selected her as the face of the organization.

In her first advertisement for the Pakistani company, she was seen filming the sword-fighting sequence.

Ertugrul serial

It is a Turkish serial based on the life of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul. It was dubbed in Urdu by PTV.