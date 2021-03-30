Hyderabad: Ardent fans of superstar Pawan Kalyan thronged the theatres here on Monday to see their favourite star on the big screen as the trailer of his much-awaited upcoming movie Vakeel Saab was unveiled. The actor-politician is making a comeback on the screen after hiatus of three years.

In the viral pictures and videos of multiplexes and single screen cinemas that are surfacing online, fans can be seen going berserk, pushing through the doors and rushing into the theatre, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Many even gathered outside the cinema halls to put cutouts of Pawan Kalyan to celebrate the actor’s comeback.

Vakeel Saab trailer

Not just in Hyderabad, but Pawan Kalyan’s fans were seen engaged in festive celebrations in several theatres in both the Telugu states to mark the trailer release of Vakeel Saab.

In one video that has been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, fans of the Jana Sena leader were even seen creating a ruckus at a theatre in Visakhapatnam as the trailer was released. The incident occurred in the Sangam theatre and the glass of the theatre was broken in the commotion.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

More about Pawan Kalyan-starrer

Vakeel Saab, which has been produced by Boney Kapoor, also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in crucial roles. The project is most likely to hit the screens for Sankranti 2021. The film has music by SS Thaman and has been co-produced by Dil Raju. Directed by Sriram Venu, the music score of the movie is by Thaman S. The trailer has garnered over 12 million views since it was released.