Watch: Farmers install automatic roti machine at protest site

New Delhi: Farmers who are peacefully camping at Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi now also have an automated chapati machine. The video of the same going viral on social media.

In the video, a huge chapati-making machine can be seen which reportedly can produce upto makeup to 2,000 chapattis in an hour. One can see how the balls of dough are put in the motor machine which rolls and flatten them all within seconds.

It has been installed to ensure a faster and easier way to prepare chapatis at the site of protests.

The ongoing farmers’ protests across India against the three farm laws passed by the central government have taken the country by storm. Amid these protests, many are coming out to support the farmers in every way possible.

Watch the video below:

According to a report in NDTV, this automated roti machine is generally used across Gurudwaras including the Golden Temple in Amritsar to prepare langar, which feeds thousands of people a day.

The farmers have called for a “peaceful” nationwide shutdown today.

The farmers have been camping outside Delhi since 27 November and have intensified their protest to press the government to repeal three “pro-corporate” farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Under these laws, the farmers are allowed to sell produce anywhere in the country and deal directly with big corporations. However, the farmers have found the new laws alarming as they feel they would be left at the mercy of corporators.