Watch: Fatima Sana Shaikh says she faced molestation as child

Mumbai: Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh in an interview said that she was molested at the age of three years.

Talking about the struggle in the Bollywood industry, the actress said that many persons discouraged her by saying “You cannot become a heroine”. She further said that they used to say, “You don’t look like Deepika, Aishwarya, how will you become heroine”.

Child sexual abuse

Recalling her ordeal, she said that “I was molested when I was 3 years old”

Talking about the financial condition of her family she said, “I don’t come from a rich family. My family belonged to the lower middle class at that time. There were days when we don’t have food”.

Fatima Sana Shaikh battled casting couch

During her struggle in the industry, she came across people who said that the only way to get job is through sex.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in the upcoming movie “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari”.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Sharma an ode to the good old 90s, it is a complete family entertainer with amazing performances, great comedy, and melodious music.

“This film captures the innocence of bygone times. There is a certain simplicity in the tone we have used which we hope to remind people of the movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but we have consciously ensured to not tread into slapstick humour. It’s a take on the great Indian wedding ‘milestone’ where the whole family participated and ends up in hilarious situations,” said Sharma about his passion project.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is produced by Zee Studios and will be released this Diwali.