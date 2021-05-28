Watch: Firefighter puts out fire by splashing water using jet ski

A video of a firefighter dousing out a boat fire by splashing water using a jet ski is going viral on social media.
The firefighter was identified as Oscar Herrara who was off-duty at the time of the incident.
The video was shared on Twitter by Rochester Fire Fighters Association shows the firefighter trying to put off the boat fire using a jet ski.
The video clip was captioned, “Video of off duty firefighter Herrera using his jet ski to douse a boat fire In Irondequoit Bay. Sometimes off duty, but always a firefighter.”
According to the reports, Oscar Herrara successfully doused the boat fire by splashing water multiple times through his jet ski at a controlled speed.