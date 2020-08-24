Watch: Foreigners reacting to Indian TV serials will leave you in splits!

New Delhi: Indian Television soaps have been working more than ever to gain viewership in unchartered territories. They have built a balanced audience with both positive and negative feedbacks for their outlandish ‘desi’ content.

The soap operas, characterized by their overdramatic and slow-motion sequences, have often become a source of gags in the past. Recently, the Indian chapter of the US-based media company Buzzfeed filmed the reactions of foreigners for some overdramatic scenes in popular Indian serials.

In a six-minute-long IGTV clip shared by Buzzfeed India, people from different parts of world can be seen watching dramatic moments from various serials like the very trending ‘Saat Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Sasuraal Simar Ka’, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’.

The video starts with the audience saying that they know absolutely nothing about the Indian soaps and how excited they are to watch them. While everyone laughed watching the shows, a few appreciated them while others were in complete disbelief that someone could wash a laptop with soap and water and even hang it on a washing line to dry. They were also shocked seeing a woman turning into a snake.

From Gopi Bahu washing laptop to Dayaben bowling in a Garbha style, the overdramatic moments from popular Indian TV serials will also leave you in splits, if not in disbelief. Check out the video below:

One of the Bollywood’s most successful producer, Ekta Kapoor, also shared the same hilarious video on her Instagram account with her fellow producers and wrote, “we are pretty much an enigma for the international soap viewing audience, but these reactions to various soaps by different producers are just so howlarioussss!!

“This is to say that at the lowest of budgets, we manage to create the best possible entertainment for mass India,” she added.

Indian television serials are often trolled for their overdramatic scenes. Relating to the same, recently, a scene from Star Plus’ Saat Nibhana Saathiya was turned into a rap. A musician called Yashraj Mukhate recreated the dramatic cooker scene with a catchy tune and striking beats that went viral on social media in no time. Since then hilarious memes have started trending all over social media.