Watch: Gauahar Khan shares adorable throwback video from her nikaah

Mumbai: Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan’s relationship and wedding with Zaid Darbar was no less than a fairytale. The couple exchanged the wedding vows on Dece,ber 25, 2020.

The duo’s social media is filled with their loved-up moments. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and their pictures often give us proof of their romance.

Going by Gauahar Khan’s latest Instagram post, it seems like she is still not been over her wedding memories. She has shared a throwback video from her Nikaah ceremony. In the video, she is seen doing her husband Zaid Darbar’s makeup like a pro. She is herself completely ready in ivory coloured bridal attire while doing Zaid’s makeup. She has captioned it as ‘Meri sabse pyaari cheez …… #Zeddy @zaid_darbar.”

Fans can’t stop but started gushing over the adorable video and showered love on the couple.

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar met during the lockdown at a grocery store after which Zaid slipped a message into Gauahar’s Instagram DM and told her that she is the most beautiful woman he has seen. The rest as they say is history.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime’s political series Tandav which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapdia and Sunil Grover in the pivotal roles.