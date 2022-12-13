Watch: Haryana cop tries to swallow bribe money on being caught

The sub-inspector was caught while taking a bribe from a person who had come to lodge a buffalo theft complaint.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 13th December 2022 5:03 pm IST
The vigilance team trying to avoid the sub-inspector from swallowing the bribe money in Faridabad, Haryana on Monday (Screengrab)

A video has gone viral on Twitter where a police sub-inspector from Faridabad, Haryana, is seen swallowing currency notes after the vigilance team caught him red-handed for taking a bribe.

The incident happened on Monday. The sub-inspector, Mahendra Pal, was caught while taking a bribe from a person who had come to lodge a buffalo theft complaint.

On spotting the vigilance team, the sub-inspector tried to swallow the money. However, the team caught up and prevented the act.

A case has been registered.

