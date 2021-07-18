Watch: Heavy rainfall hits Hyderabad

By Neha|   Updated: 19th July 2021 12:03 am IST
rainfall
Heavy rainfall hit Hyderabad on Sunday, July 18

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on Sunday evening. Waterlogging issue was also witnessed at various places in the cities.

People residing in some low-lying areas have found themself helpless as water has entered their houses.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had predicted that Hyderabad and some other districts of Telangana will witness heavy rainfall on July 17 and 18.

Last month, Telangana received 50 percent excess rainfall. The state received 194.55 mm rainfall during June against the normal 130 mm for the month.

