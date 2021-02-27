Watch: Hijab-clad US official Sameera Fazili speaks at White House press briefing

Washington: Twitterati hailed the Biden administration as Deputy Director of National Economic Council Sameera Fazili was seen in hijab while speaking at White House press briefing.

One of them, Imraan Siddiqui wrote, “A month after Trump is gone and we have a sister in hijab giving the press briefing at the White House”.

A month after Trump is gone and we have a sister in hijab giving the press briefing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/ADiSKc9MBc — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) February 24, 2021

Another person wrote, ” Trump invited Islamophobes like Brigette Gabriel into the WH. Today, sister @sameerafazili delivered a press briefing”.

Trump invited Islamophobes like Brigette Gabriel into the WH. Today, sister @sameerafazili delivered a press briefing.



My how quickly things have changed… https://t.co/vRAgposh5U pic.twitter.com/0u09PHj42I — Aymann Ismail (@aymanndotcom) February 24, 2021

Earlier, hours after taking the office, Joe Biden signed executive order ending the Muslim travel ban that was imposed in 2017. He also halted construction of border wall with Mexico.

Background of Sameera Fazili

Sameera Fazili traces her family’s root to Kashmir. She served the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta as the Director of Engagement for Community and Economic Development.

In the Obama-Biden Administration, Fazili served as a senior policy advisor on the White House’s National Economic Council and as a senior advisor at the US Treasury Department in both Domestic Finance and International Affairs.

Sameera Fazili is the daughter of a Kashmir-born doctor couple, Muhammad Yusuf Fazili and Rafiqa Fazili, originally from the Gojwara area.