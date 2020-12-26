Watch: How Abu Dhabi’s automated system will detect traffic violations from Jan 1

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police from January 1, 2021, will start using an automated system to detect traffic violations.

The department has also shared a video to show how the radars will detect traffic violations such as using a cell phone while driving a vehicle or not wearing a seatbelt. The video was made available in four languages viz., Arabic, English, Urdu and Malayalam.

#فيديو | #شرطة_أبوظبي : الرصد الآلي لمخالفات استعمال الهاتف وعدم ربط حزام الأمان أثناء القيادة تبدأ الأول من يناير 2021م وذلك لتعزيز مستويات الأمان والحفاظ على سلامة مستخدمي الطرق والسائقين والركاب pic.twitter.com/Jhi1N988bW — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) December 25, 2020

The automated system named “Vehicular Attention and Safety Tracker (VAST)” will not only enhance traffic safety but also reduce the number of road accidents in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

If the system detects any traffic violation, it will capture high-resolution images through artificial intelligence-powered cameras. It will also analyze the photograph to decide the violation.

Later, the person who violated the traffic rules will get a SMS notification.