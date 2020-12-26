Watch: How Abu Dhabi’s automated system will detect traffic violations from Jan 1

By Sameer|   Updated: 26th December 2020 12:19 pm IST
Abu Dhabi
Twitter

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police from January 1, 2021, will start using an automated system to detect traffic violations.

The department has also shared a video to show how the radars will detect traffic violations such as using a cell phone while driving a vehicle or not wearing a seatbelt. The video was made available in four languages viz., Arabic, English, Urdu and Malayalam.

The automated system named “Vehicular Attention and Safety Tracker (VAST)” will not only enhance traffic safety but also reduce the number of road accidents in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

READ:  Saudi Arabia, Turkey suspend international travel over new coronavirus strain

If the system detects any traffic violation, it will capture high-resolution images through artificial intelligence-powered cameras. It will also analyze the photograph to decide the violation.

Later, the person who violated the traffic rules will get a SMS notification.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sameer|   Updated: 26th December 2020 12:19 pm IST
Back to top button