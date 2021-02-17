WATCH: Hyderabadi bikers’ rally welcomes Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi

Hyderabad: Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi received royal and warm welcome at Hyderabad airport as she arrived to her hometown on Wednesday.

Apart from love, flowers and huge papparazi, a royal bike procession awaited her return to lead her home. Hyderabadi bikers planned a special surprise for Manasa as they took out a 5-KMs-long rally to celebrate her win.

The beauty pageant looked resplendent in red gown as smiled and posed at the papparazi with her family and friends. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, Manasa Varanasi said, “It feels surreal to have won the title.”

She further added,”I cannot describe how good it feels. This journey was not easy at all. I’ve have my fair share of ups and downs through it all. To be back home to share this moment with my family means a lot.”

Pictures and videos from her warm welcome are going viral on social media. Take a look at them.

More about Manasa Varanasi

Manasa was born in Hyderabad and is a financial information exchange analyst. The 23-year-old enjoys exploring the world of finance. Manasa Varanasi has studied at Vasavi College of Engineering.

She won the title at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo, which took place in Mumbai on February 10. While Manika Sheokand became Miss Grand India 2020, whereas Manya Singh went on to become Miss India 2020 Runner-up.