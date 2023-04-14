Watch: Hyderabadi medical coder wins Rs 22 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 38-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Hyderabadi woman has been revealed as the winner of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,28,303) in the weekly Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Hameda Begum– matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 122nd weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, April 1.

Hameda Begum, from Hyderabad, India, who works as a medical coder in UAE. She has been living in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi from the past three years.

“I’ve never entered a raffle or won anything in my life so this has been a delightful surprise to me. For me, this is a dream come true, and I can’t believe it,” Hameda told Gulf News.

Hameda is planning to spend her winning for her four children’s education and secure her family’s future.

Hameda is the first female and the fourth millionaire to win the guaranteed one million Dirhams under the new prize structure.

On March 4, the draw revamped its prize pool, introducing a new feature where every week one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire.