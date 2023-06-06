Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan loses cool, shouts at media, know why

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan continues to grab headlines with his eventful presence in the public eye. Whether it’s his relationship rumours or his striking resemblance to his father, this aspiring actor has become accustomed to the spotlight.

Recently, Ibrahim made waves yet again as he accompanied his sister to watch her latest release, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ However, it was his encounter with the media that captured everyone’s attention, as a video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

As Ibrahim stepped out of the theatre, he found himself surrounded by a swarm of shutterbugs vying for his attention. The paparazzi mobbed him, seeking his review of the film. In a moment of frustration, Ibrahim sternly informed the photographers to focus on his sister, emphasizing that she was the “heroine” of the film. Furthermore, he tells them to take her solo and to not get their cameras in his face.

Subsequently, Ibrahim proceeded to locate his car while Sara, his sister, called out to him in the video. Sensing her presence, he swiftly made his way into the car. Watch the video below.

This has led the starboy to face trolling for his attitude by the netizens. One user said, “Attitude toh aise dikha raha hai jaise khud Saif Ali Khan ho!” whereas another user defended him and wrote, “Bro uske muh mein camera like ghusaoge to aisa hi react karega na he is not at all wrong to have some decency!”

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who aspires to make his mark as an actor, has already taken his first step towards his goal. While his professional journey garners attention, his personal life has also been in the limelight due to rumours of romantic involvement with Palak Tiwari, who gained popularity through the trending song “Bijlee Bijlee.”