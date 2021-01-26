Watch: India’s first Republic Day parade

New Delhi: India had celebrated its first Republic Day on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into effect.

On that day, the parade took place in Irwin Amphitheatre, that is at present known as Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Indonesian president Sukarno along with his wife had attended the celebration as the Chief Guest. Other predominant personalities were also present during the parade.

India got independence on August 15, 1947, after years of struggle. It was the Constituent Assembly that drafted the constitution of India.

Although the constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, it came into effect on January 26 due to the historical importance of the date.

72nd Republic Day

Today, India is celebrating 72nd Republic Day. The parade began on sunny Tuesday morning with strict precautionary measures for coronavirus. The National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards were awarded.

For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation.

Chief Guest

Earlier, it was announced that there will be no foreign head of State as the chief guest for the celebrations on January 26 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

India had invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the chief guest at the parade. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had also announced that Johnson has accepted the invitation to visit India.

However, on January 5, Johnson canceled his planned trip to India, stating that it was important for him to remain in the UK to focus on the domestic response to Covid-19, in the wake of a more contagious variant of the virus.