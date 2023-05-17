Watch: Irfan Pathan performs Umrah with wife, Safa Baig and kids

Mumbai: Irfan Pathan, the former Indian cricketer, is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform the religious pilgrimage of Umrah with his wife, Safa Baig, and their two adorable sons. The family spent some quality time together while fulfilling their religious obligations in the holy city of Makkah.

Irfan Pathan, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2020, took some time off from his busy schedule to perform Umrah with his family. Taking to Instagram, he shared video showcasing his family’s journey to Makkah and the special moments they shared together.

“Had the most peaceful umrah with these most beautiful ppl in my life. #umrah,” Irfan captioned.

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who also performed Umrah in Ramzan with her family, took to the comments section and wrote, “MashaAllah.. Mubarak.”

Going by the reel, Irfan Pathan’s Umrah experience with his family seems to be a heartwarming one. It is always heartening to see celebrities using their platform to showcase their faith and connect with their fans on a deeper level!