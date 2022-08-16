Watch: Jordanian mother-son duo complete Post Graduation together

Amman: In an inspiring story of a struggle of a mother to attain her dreams, a Jordanian woman and mother of six, Samira Nusairat received a master’s degree from Yarmouk University in Irbid, north of Amman, local media reported.

The twist in this heartwarming tale is that she graduated on the same day as her son Moaz al-Daajah, from the same university.

Samira Nusairat decided to return to school to study with her son, Moaz after he failed the general secondary school exam to encourage her.

Watch here

As per media reports, Samira got married at the age of 15 but she has never given up on her dream of completing her education.

“I have the most beautiful memories of my mother and me sitting next to each other in lecture halls during our years of studying,” Moaz was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

The mother and son duo obtained their bachelor’s degree and masters in the same major from Yarmouk University.

It is reported that, Samira and Moaz’s dream of continuing their education together until they obtain their PhD.