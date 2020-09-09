Watch: Kangana thanking Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt at award ceremony

By Rasti Amena Updated: 9th September 2020 5:01 pm IST
Watch: Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt at award ceremony

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines with controversies on nepotism since the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She reignited the debate over ‘outsiders vs insiders’ and has been continuously slamming many B-town personalities especially star kids. The ‘Panga’ actress has been constantly criticizing popular Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt over the same topic.

And now, we got out hands on a video from a Filmfare Awards ceremony that is surfacing online. In a video which was originally shared by the Editor of The Wire, MK Venu on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut can be seen thanking Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt for launching her and giving her an opportunity to work in the industry.

The ‘Queen’ actress was also seen thanking the filmmakers ‘calling them the main reason behind her popularity and the respect that she gets in the industry.’

Video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shares Ranaut’s video

Earlier in July, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt shared a video from the 2006 Filmfare Awards ceremony when Kangana won the Best Debut award for her film Gangster. The film was backed by Pooja’s family production house Vishesh Films, owned by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. In her acceptance speech, Kangana thanked Mukesh and Mahesh and even hugged the former on her way to the stage.

“Guess videos lie too? Upside-down face Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts,” Pooja had captioned her post.

Landed in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh today, amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport over her remarks on Mumbai police. Equipped with a Covid-negative report, actress Kangana left her native Bhambla village in Mandi to reach Chandigarh. She had arrived at the village from Manali on Tuesday, where she had been residing for the past few months since the lockdown.

