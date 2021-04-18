Watch: Kareena reveals dishes she’d cook for Shah Rukh, Saif and Salman

Mumbai: In a new promo clip of the cooking show Star vs Food, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the scrumptious dishes that she would cook for her industry friends and kids.

Star vs Food started streaming from April 15 on Discovery+. B-town personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will be seen showcasing their culinary skills in a show.

In the video, shared by Discovery+ India on Twitter, Kareena talks about the items she would cook for friends including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, husband Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, among others.

The actress said she would cook some roast chicken and roast potatoes for her hubby Saif as he likes to eat healthy as well as tasty food. Kareena said she’d make an “amazing mutton biryani” for sister Karisma Kapoor and she said that for Shah Rukh, “I do not think Shah Rukh eats anything other than tandoori chicken so I will have to learn how to cook tandoori chicken.”

When the actress becomes the chef, there's surely gonna be laughter, fun, and a whole lot of goof-ups. Find what happens when #KareenaKapoorKhan finds herself on a set like no other, on #StarVsFood.

Streaming now, on discovery+@EndemolShineIND #discoveryplus #Bollywood #foodie pic.twitter.com/WBjo7UP5Ee — discovery+ India (@discoveryplusIN) April 17, 2021

When the questions turned to her kids, Kareena said with a straight face, “Milk! One is just having milk right now and the other one is obsessed with… Taimur is obsessed with sweets right now, which is kind of panicking me because he is just like (gorging on) ‘chocolates, cakes, and things like that’.”

When asked about Karan, Kareena said she would not cook at all for the filmmaker. “Because Karan is always on diet, so we will just, we will just end up chatting.” Talking about another of her close friend, Malaika Arora Khan, Kareena said, “For Malla (Malaika), there would be like hundred dishes, because we like the same kind of food. Actually, Malaika has been wanting to eat Chinese food, and she has been messaging me ‘let us do a Chinese meal’. I think I will cook up a lovely Chinese meal for her.”

Kareena said she would prepare burger for Neha Dhupia and some Indian desert for Sonam Kapoor, and asked what she’d cook for Salman, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star said, “Full on, like haleem, paya, that works, you know. He is a foodie, he loves Lucknowi food, I think.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.