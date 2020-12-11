Watch: KCR pauses speech after hearing ‘Azaan’ from nearby mosque in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekar Rao stopped his speech for a couple of minutes when he heard ‘Azaan’ from a nearby mosque in Siddipet.

According to the report published in Telangana Today, he was addressing a public meeting in the Government Degree College grounds in the district on Thursday.

In the video that went viral on social media, the CM can be seen stopping his speech till the completion of the “Azaan”.

After the incident, many people got impressed by seeing his respect for all religions.

KCR hints at possibility of state’s second international airport

KCR hinted at the possibility of the second international airport near Siddipet in addition to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on outskirts of Hyderabad.

He said that Siddipet is a very dynamic place and is in very close vicinity to capital city. “In future, within boundaries of Siddipet district, we can expect another international airport to come up,” he said after laying the foundation stone for Information Technology Tower at Duddeda village in Kondapak mandal of Siddipet.

This is not the first time KCR spoke about the need for more international airports.