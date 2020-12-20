Watch: Kin of patient rams vehicle inside Gurugram hospital over tussle on treatment

Soon after the incident, the police were called by the hospital officials and now an investigation is underway.

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 20th December 2020 4:09 pm IST

Gurugram: A police probe is underway after kin of elderly patients admitted to a Gurugram hospital rammed his vehicle at least seven-eight times at the hospital premise in the Basai Chowk damaging several vehicles.
A CCTV footage from December 18 has been released, showing a man ramming his pick-up truck inside Balaji Hospital, following a tussle between members of the family over the treatment of two elderly patients.

Soon after the incident, the police were called by the hospital officials and now an investigation is underway.

“A man rammed his vehicle at least 7-8 times inside our hospital. The medical store and 10-15 vehicles were damaged. The driver is a relative of two patients, who were being treated. We called up police and they are investigating the case,” said Dr Balwan Singh, Director of Balaji Hospital, Gurugram.

READ:  Makeshift stalls selling winter wear come up at Singhu border protest site

More information is awaited in this regard.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 20th December 2020 4:09 pm IST
Back to top button