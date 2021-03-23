Watch: Laughter riot as ‘Pawri’ girl meets ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy

The internet has been exploding with memes for a while now. From ‘Rasode mein kaun tha’ to ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ the madness is unreal. But ever thought what happens when there is a crossover between two such ‘Meme legends’?

Pakistan’s two most favourite and popular meme legends have come together now and it’s a laughter riot. Remember ‘Oh bhai maaro mujhe maaro’ ? A British-Pakistani influencer and cricket fan Moimin Saqib was the most talked about person of 2019 who broke the internet with his angry and emotional rant when Pakistan lost the match, now has joined hands with our very own ‘Bas Pawri ho rahi hai’ girl Dananeer Mobeen for a video, and it’s breaking the internet.

Watch the video here:

On Monday, Dananeer posted an Instagram clip and recreated a video with Momin Saqib, which is a mix of both “maro mujhe” and “pawri ho rahi hai”. In the video, Saqib and Dananeer switch their roles, as the Pawri girl utters the Maro Mujhe Maro dialogues whereas he starts the video by saying “Yeh main hun”.

In the video, Saqib said: “This is me, this is Geena jee — Mobeen’s nickname, following which she starts the “mujhe maro” rant. She posted the video with a caption, “#pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe.”

People on social media loved their collaboration. The video is now being widely shared across social media sites, not just in Pakistan, but also across the border in India.

Momin broke the internet in 2019, when his interview post Pakistan’s defeat, went viral. Displaying his frustration, he famously uttered “Ek dum se waqt badal diye, jazbaat badal diye, zindagi badal di,” which still continues to be meme-material for many.