Watch: Little girl gives a priest high five in this cute video

In another instance: A six-year-old son, at the time, was getting baptized in the Lutheran church, shouted out, “That’s just plain water!”

Nihad AmaniPublished: 23rd October 2020 6:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: It was a High five! for a little innocent girl who was receiving blessing (gesture) from Church’s father.

After the video on social media went viral, the act of purity left netizens smiling.

The clip, which has now been viewed over two million times, shows a little girl in white attire and wearing a mask accompanying her mother while going up to the priest. However, when the priest raises his hand to bless the child, the little girl gives him a high five much to his surprise.

READ:  Congress leaders heckled by MIM activists at Chaderghat

Amused by the child’s innocent gesture, the priest can be seen trying hard to control his laughter even as he continues to bless her as the mother pulls down the little girl’s hand.

However, in the video the priest was seen without a mask, which amused the viewers.

In another instance a twitter user said that his six-year-old son, at the time, was getting baptized in the Lutheran church, shouted out, “That’s just plain water!” and now he is an assistant professor at Harvard!user,

READ:  US working on sanctioning Myanmar officials for oppressing Rohingya

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Nihad AmaniPublished: 23rd October 2020 6:47 pm IST
Back to top button