Watch: Mika Singh visits KRK’s home, says ‘dar mat nahi maarunga’

Mumbai: The war of words between singer Mika Singh and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK started after the former backed Salman Khan in his legal battle with the critic. Mika even announced that he will be soon releasing a diss track on KRK as ‘fitting reply’ to him.

And now, amid all these, Mika Singh visited KRK’s home in Mumbai on Thursday, June 3. The video of the singer standing outside KRK’s home and addressing to the media is going viral on social media. In the viral clip, Mika called KRK his ‘son’ and maintained that there is no personal enmity between them.

Addressing KRK, Mika said, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son.”

He said, “Tere ghar ke saamne khada hoon, tune apne yeh bech diya hai. Ab tere jitne aur ghar hai, woh mat bechna kyunki meri tere se personally dushmani nahi hai. Mere se darr mat, main tereko maarunga nahi, peetunga nahi (I am standing outside your house but you seem to have sold it. Now please don’t sell all your other houses because I have no personal enmity with you).

“But you are my son. Tereko sabak sikhana tha, itna bada sabak nahi ki tu apna ghar bech ke chala jaaye. After all, you are my padosi (I wanted to teach you a lesson but not such a big one that you sell your house and leave. After all, you are my neighbour),” he added.

Watch the video below:

Salman Khan filed defamation case against KRK in a Mumbai court over his latest movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ review as alleged by KRK on Twitter. An official statement from Salman’s legal team reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him ‘corrupt’, and his brand ‘Being Human’ a fraud.

Mika Singh extended support and slammed KRK as a ‘gadha (donkey)’ and ‘chuha (mouse)’ for allegedly making personal attacks against actor Salman Khan.