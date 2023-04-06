Watch: Mumbai preschool teacher manhandles children in anger, 2 booked

In a horrific incident, a video has surfaced on social media where a CCTV camera caught a preschool child being forcibly dragged by his angry teacher.

The incident reportedly took place in Kandavalli, Mumbai. Based on a complaint by a father of a two-year-old child, two teachers have been booked by the police.

Horrific videos from a preschool in Kandivali West. Received via WhatsApp. There are more videos. Just look at how these teachers are treating the children. pic.twitter.com/ZSqsMcjkar — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) April 5, 2023

The video shows how children, less than three years of age, are dragged on the ground, thrown, slapped and at times pinched by teachers.

According to police, the teachers assaulted the children between January 1 to March 27.

The 35-year-old man, whose child was also assaulted stated in his complaint that his son had attended the preschool ever since its inception. There are 28 children registered.

“They too told me that they had noticed changes in their children’s behaviour, who had become aggressive at home,” the complaint said.

The father was initially told by the preschool, authorities that the changes could be due to indulging in “some wrong activities”. However, on persuasion by the father, they checked the CCTV image and saw the horror the children were undergoing every day.

“The parents sought a copy of the CCTV footage from the playschool after which they approached the police to lodge a complaint,” a police officer said.