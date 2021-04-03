Hate-spewing priest, Narsinghanand, insults Prophet; people demand his arrest

New Delhi: Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, known for his hate-spewing remarks, has courted controversy by making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He was speaking at the Press Club of India when he made the remarks, the video of which is now doing rounds on social media. After the video went viral on social media, people started urging Delhi Police to take action against him.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has reacted to the remarks and said that “insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable.” Owaisi also took a dig at Delhi Police for not taking action against Narsinghanand and said “your maun vrat is embarrassing.”

“Insulting Prophet (SAW) is unacceptable. Can these criminals acting as religious teachers get over their unnatural fixation with Islam? For something that you do not like, you do spend a lot of time on it. I’m sure there’s enough in your own belief system that you can discuss 1/2,” Owaisi wrote in a tweet.

In another tweet, the Hyderabad MP tagged the Delhi police and wrote, “@DelhiPolice this man is insulting Islam for the sole purpose of provoking violence against Muslims & your maun vrat is embarrassing. If you’ve forgotten your jobs, we can do a refresher course.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan also raised voice against the remarks.