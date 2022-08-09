WATCH: Nayanthara’s wedding documentary teaser

Mumbai: South superstar Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two months ago, and soon after when the wedding pictures were out, fans went crazy! What if we tell you that you can see the couple’s entire wedding ceremony online? That sounds like a fun idea, right?

Well, fret no more, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s dreamy wedding will soon be broadcast on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary. Not just this, the couple will also be seen talking about their journey of finding each other, falling in love, and so much more.

Netflix just released the first look teaser of the documentary – ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’. Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India’s official account captioned the video, “A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh’s fairytale wedding…BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!”

Check it out:

As seen in the video, the couple will be seen narrating their journey right from falling in love to tying the knot in the upcoming movie. Pouring their heart out, Nayanthara and Vignesh definitely look head over heels in love with each other.

On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, Director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara’s journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.”

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.