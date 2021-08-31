Watch: Neetu Kapoor breaks plates at restaurant to ‘block evil spirits’

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor had a fun with daughter Riddhima Kapoor and friends including designer Manish Malhotra on Monday night. Video from her outing is surfacing online where the the actress was seen enjoying a Greek tradition involving the smashing of plates

Several Greek restaurants observe this tradition, especially during weddings and parties to ward off evil spirits. It seems it also brings good luck and symbolises new beginnings.

In a viral clip which we came across on Instagram, Neetu Kapoor was seen grooving with friends and Riddhima as well as breaking plates at the Greek restaurant in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo seem stunned by the custom.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu will making a comeback on screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She will also soon appear on The Kapil Sharma Show with daughter Riddhima.