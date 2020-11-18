Watch: Oppo unveils rollable smartphone concept

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday unveiled a concept handset with the rollable display, called “OPPO X 2021”, and Augmented Reality (AR) Glass 2021 at the company’s yearly conference.

According to the company, the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset is the latest achievement of OPPO’s R&D in the flexible display and structural stacking, bringing users a more natural interactive experience.

“OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beauty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life,” Tony Chen, OPPO Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The concept handset features OPPO’s three proprietary technologies, including the Roll Motor powertrain, 2-in-1 Plate, and self-developed Warp Track high-strength screen laminate.

They lead to a continuously variable OLED display that measures as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches, which allows users to adjust the size of the display based on actual needs.

Take a look at the concept video below.