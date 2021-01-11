Watch: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik suffers horrific car accident in Lahore

Watch: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik suffers horrific car accident in Lahore
Shoaib Malik was returning back to his hotel after the event (Twitter)

Islamabad: In a unfortunate incident on Sunday, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has suffered an horrific accident after his luxurious sports car rammed into a truck in Lahore.

According to media reports, Shoaib Malik, who is married to Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza reportedly met with the horrific accident after attending the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft event at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore. The 38-year-old was returning back to his hotel from the event.

The fatal car crash took place after Malik lost control of his vehicle before colliding ‘head-on’ with a truck that was parked nearby a local restaurant, reports said.

Videos of the same were taken by the nearby on-lookers.

Shoaib Malik remains unhurt

Though Malik’s car was totaled, the Pakistani all-rounder escaped the crash unhurt. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shoaib Malik wrote, “I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who’ve reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care…”.

Speaking about Shoaib Malik’s career, the former Pakistan cricket captain has played 35 Test, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is for his country.

