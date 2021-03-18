Watch: Pakistani couple’s wedding shoot trigger backlash

Islamabad: A wedding shoot of a Pakistani couple triggered a backlash after it went viral on social media. Some of the animal rights organizations have also raised their concerns.

In the video, the couple can be seen posing for the wedding shoot along with a sedated lion cub. Terming it animal cruelty, a Pakistani animal welfare organization Save the Wild urged the authorities to rescue the cub.

@PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop.This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept.Rescue him please pic.twitter.com/fMcqZnoRMd — save the wild (@wildpakistan) March 7, 2021

The photos were also uploaded on the instagram account of Afzal studio, a Lahore-based photo studio.

After the videos and photos of the wedding shoot went viral on social media, netizens started expressing their anger on the newly-wed couple and others for using a sedated lion cub as a prop.

Sedated Lion Used as a prop on stage for wedding photography of this couple. Here’s a post from Pakistan on World Wild Life day 2021. Seperated from mother, stolen and sold, used as a prop. Is this a new way of showing off wealth? pic.twitter.com/hUPoqmkibQ — Asif Mehmood (@AsifVloger) March 7, 2021

This is horrible. Sedating a lion cub in order for people to use them in photo props is the silliest thing I ever heard. Use the funds to abolish the wildlife exploitation don’t pay to support it. — Indira Seepersaud (@IndiraSeepersa1) March 8, 2021

One of the netizens termed the act as 'shameful'