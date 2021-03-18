Watch: Pakistani couple’s wedding shoot trigger backlash

Islamabad: A wedding shoot of a Pakistani couple triggered a backlash after it went viral on social media. Some of the animal rights organizations have also raised their concerns.
In the video, the couple can be seen posing for the wedding shoot along with a sedated lion cub. Terming it animal cruelty, a Pakistani animal welfare organization Save the Wild urged the authorities to rescue the cub.
The photos were also uploaded on the instagram account of Afzal studio, a Lahore-based photo studio.
After the videos and photos of the wedding shoot went viral on social media, netizens started expressing their anger on the newly-wed couple and others for using a sedated lion cub as a prop.
One of the netizens termed the act as ‘shameful’ while another person wrote, “This is horrible. Sedating a lion cub in order for people to use them in photo props is the silliest thing I ever heard “.