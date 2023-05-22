Watch: Pieces of paper, plastic discharges from girl’s eye in Telangana

Mahbubabad: In a bizarre incident that came to light in Mahbubabad, strange things were observed coming out of the right eye of an 8-year-old girl.

Bhukya Saujanya is a student in class 1 and has an elder sibling who is completely normal. Her parents are daily wage earners who are in shock as unusual things keep coming out of their daughter’s eyes now and then.

Despite getting the girl checked with doctors in Khammam, who after diagnosis stated that there is nothing wrong with the girl’s eyes, the parents remain in fear whenever a new object drops out of her eye.

It all began three months ago when Saujanya complained of pain in her right eye following which her parents tried checking for dust particles or sand granules that could prick the eye causing pain.

However, what came out of the eye left everyone surprised as rolled-up bits of paper, and plastic-like things emerged from the bottom inner lining of her eyes.

The relatives of the girl have claimed that in addition to the above, cotton, ants, hair, and nails also have been discharged from Saujanya’s eyes in the last three months.

What’s more bizarre is that even doctors have been unable to detect the cause of the unusual health condition so far.

Saujanya’s parents have appealed to the Telangana government to help them out and take the initiative of getting better provision of medical care for their daughter.