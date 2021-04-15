Watch: ‘Provide bed or kill him’, says Covid-19 patient’s son

Mumbai: As Maharashtra witnesses an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, patients find it difficult to get a bed in hospitals. In one such case, a man, Naharshetivar, failed to get a bed for his ailing father despite making rounds of several hospitals in Chandrapur and Warora.

According to a report published in NDTV, due to the sudden inflow of the patients, no bed is left vacant in many hospitals in the area thereby leaving no option for the Covid-19 patients but to battle with the disease in ambulances.

Speaking to a media person, Naharshetivar said, “Provide him a hospital bed or kill him with an injection”. Speaking about his experience he said, “I started at 3 pm yesterday. I went to Warora hospital and another hospital in Chandrapur. Later, I went to private hospitals too”.

He further said that he even went to Telangana at 3 am but found no bed there too, after which he returned to Maharashtra.

Pointing out at the ambulance outside a local hospital in Maharashtra, he said, “Either provide a bed or kill him as I cannot take him back home.”

Meanwhile, India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,40,74,564, cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country as it reported 58952 cases in the same period.