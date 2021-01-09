Watch: Puppy, kitten warm themselves together; video goes viral

People across social media platforms are swooning over a clip of puppy and kitten warming themselves. The video has been doing rounds on the internet and it soon became viral.

The video was uploaded by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on his Twitter account. It has been liked and re-tweeted several thousand times.

In the video, a puppy and a kitten, in order to warm themselves, sat beside each other in front of a gas fire.

“Warming themselves and our heart,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

Warming themselves and our heart🥰 pic.twitter.com/dzoNZ09twx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 8, 2021