Watch: Raja Singh, Bandi Sanjay, BJP corporators visit Bhagyalaxmi temple

By Sameer|   Updated: 18th December 2020 10:37 am IST

Hyderabad: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and party’s state Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited Bhagyalaxmi temple today.

On the occasion, Bandi Sanjay targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He also reiterated his stand on renaming of Hyderabad City as Bhagyanagar.

BJP’s performance in GHMC elections

In the recently held GHMC elections, BJP performed exceptionally well. Its seat share in the 150-member GHMC increased from four to 48.

However, when the zone-wise election results are analyzed, it was found that the party has won 29 seats from two zones i.e., LB Nagar and Secunderabad.

The party has won 15 wards from LB Nagar zone and 14 from Secunderabad.

From Charminar and Khairtabad zones, BJP managed to win seven and nine wards.

The performance of the saffron party was worst in Serilingampally and Kukatpally zones. In these zones, TRS won most of the seats.

