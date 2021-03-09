Watch: Rakhi Sawant tries channelling her inner Sridevi from ‘Nagina’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant, who entertained the viewers with her stint inside the house, wonders who would reprise Sridevis starring role if the 1986 superhit Nagina was remade today. She posted the question with a clip from the film on Instagram.



Sharing the clip on Instagram, where Rakhi morphed her face onto Sridevi’s body, she shared her wish to relive Sridevi’s evergreen avatar as the snake-woman. However, she got the name of the film wrong which is ‘Nagina’ but not ‘Naagin’ .



“I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast — see and put ur choices in comment#rakhisawant #biggboss14,” Rakhi captioned her post.



In Harmesh Malhotra’s Nagina, Sridevi stars as Rajni, an ‘icchhadhari naagin’ who, in human form, marries a rich man (played by Rishi Kapoor) and has to protect him from an evil ‘tantrik’ (Amrish Puri). The film is still recalled for Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s superhit music, especially the Sridevi dance number Main naagin tu sapera sung by Lata Mangeshkar.



Nagina had a sequel titled Nigahen in 1988, where Sridevi returned opposite Sunny Deol. However, the sequel failed to scale the first film’s blockbuster stature.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant was a finalist in Bigg Boss 14. She walked away with Rs 14 lakh from the show during the grand finale on Sunday.

(With inputs from IANS)



