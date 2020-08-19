Watch: Rashmika Mandanna provides mid-week fitness inspiration!

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian cinema. She has impressed audiences with her roles in hits like ‘Geetha Govindham’, ‘Kirik Party’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, among others. Besides being an amazing actress, she is also a social media star.

The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actress keeps engaging her fans on Instagram by giving a sneak peek into her daily routine, like many Bollywood celebrities have been doing so, especially during the nationwide lockdown that was imposed months ago. Likewise, Rashmika too shared a video of her enjoying a workout and was giving fans a major fitness inspiration that we could al use.

The actress shared the video and wrote about how she has been working out for years, but that it was only recently that she understood the importance of “clean eating” and discipline. Check out her Instagram video below.

Dr. Sneha Desu, her fitness coach posted the same video on her Instagram and explained the whole journey of Rashmika. She wrote, “It’s been nearly 9 months since I took on Rush, and locked down or not, shoots or not, she’s been training her butt off every single day – so much so that I wonder if she workouts for a living and acting is just a hobby.

“One of the biggest challenges for me was to constantly change up her programs based on travel, availability of equipment or shoot timings but it was so creatively stimulating. The ultimate joy is of course watching and celebrating the results together”.

The 24-year-old actress opened about her daily morning fitness routine while speaking in one of the media interviews and said that she drinks almost one litre of water as soon as she wakes up in the morning. She has also revealed that the best time to work out for her is in the morning.

On the professional front, Rashmika will be next seen in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ alongside Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Currently, the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic and is expected to resume soon.