Watch: Rashmika Mandanna provides mid-week fitness inspiration!

By Rasti Amena Published: 19th August 2020 4:24 pm IST
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna provides mid-week fitness inspiration!

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talented stars in the South Indian cinema. She has impressed audiences with her roles in hits like ‘Geetha Govindham’, ‘Kirik Party’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, among others. Besides being an amazing actress, she is also a social media star.

The ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actress keeps engaging her fans on Instagram by giving a sneak peek into her daily routine, like many Bollywood celebrities have been doing so, especially during the nationwide lockdown that was imposed months ago. Likewise, Rashmika too shared a video of her enjoying a workout and was giving fans a major fitness inspiration that we could al use.

READ:  Cardi B reveals she spent $100K on COVID for 'WAP' video

The actress shared the video and wrote about how she has been working out for years, but that it was only recently that she understood the importance of “clean eating” and discipline. Check out her Instagram video below.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been nearly 9 months since I took on Rush, and locked down or not, shoots or not, she’s been training her butt off every single day – so much so that I wonder if she workouts for a living and acting is just a hobby. . One of the biggest challenges for me was to constantly change up her programs based on travel, availability of equipment or shoot timings but it was so creatively stimulating. The ultimate joy is of course watching and celebrating the results together 🤍 . Posted @withregram • @rashmika_mandanna I’ve been working out for years now..but the right way of training is something I started very recently and how it’s showing on my body just amazes me.. consistency and clean eating can do wonders! ♥️ @snehadesu see see see.. you evil woman..I am getting there! 🤗 . #absofsteel #personaltraining #passion #liftlikeawoman #trainlikeabeast #strongissexy #fitness #exerciseismedicine #exerciseistherapy #doctortrainer #healthcoach #coretraining #rashmikamandanna @rashmika_mandanna

A post shared by Dr. Sneha Desu (@snehadesu) on

Dr. Sneha Desu, her fitness coach posted the same video on her Instagram and explained the whole journey of Rashmika. She wrote, “It’s been nearly 9 months since I took on Rush, and locked down or not, shoots or not, she’s been training her butt off every single day – so much so that I wonder if she workouts for a living and acting is just a hobby.

READ:  Malaika Arora shares glimpse of yoga session with pet Casper

“One of the biggest challenges for me was to constantly change up her programs based on travel, availability of equipment or shoot timings but it was so creatively stimulating. The ultimate joy is of course watching and celebrating the results together”.

The 24-year-old actress opened about her daily morning fitness routine while speaking in one of the media interviews and said that she drinks almost one litre of water as soon as she wakes up in the morning. She has also revealed that the best time to work out for her is in the morning.

READ:  TV actress on favoritism in the industry: Talent will triumph

On the professional front, Rashmika will be next seen in director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa’ alongside Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Currently, the shooting of the film has been put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic and is expected to resume soon.

Categories
EntertainmentTollywood News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close