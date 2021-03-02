Watch: Reddit user creates Charminar in Minecraft

Hyderabad: Netizens were left impressed after a Reddit user posted a video of Hyderabad’s historic Charminar in the game Minecraft.

The 30-second long video shows the iconic Charminar with a beautiful transition from sunrise to sunset.

As soon as the video was posted, it was an instant hit especially among the Hyderabadis. Many people expressed their excitement in the comments section and lauded the creator for his creativity.

One comment read, “This Hyderabadi approves!! Ao kabhi Biryani khane.”

You can check out the video here:

The video was created using the gaming app Minecraft which is a sandbox video game developed by Mojang. The game was created by Markus Notch Persson in the Java programming language.

In the game the player is dropped into a large randomized open world (actually infinite!) with biomes such as mountains, forests, caves, plains and oceans – with no specific goal or objective.

The world consists of cubes, or blocks, which you can destroy, remove, build or replace. It also has a night/day cycle. Depending on the set difficulty level, players need to eat and defend themselves from hostile mobs during the night.