Watch: Remo D’Souza gets discharged from hospital after ungoing angioplasty

Mumbai: Bollywood choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has finally recovered and got discharged from hospital after undergoing angioplasty. Remo suffered a heart attack last week and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Remo D’Souza had undergone angioplasty post attack.

On Friday, Remo D’Souza took to his Instagram and shared a short video of himself, surrounded by balloons, giving a thumbs-up for the camera and thanking his well-wisher. He wrote in a post, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back… thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @adonis__ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back … and thanks to all my friends.”

Remo D’Souza’s friends and colleagues replied to the video and called the choreographer as ‘warrior’.

“This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!” choreographer Terence Lewis wrote in the comments section. “So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always … live life remo size !!!!” wrote Geeta Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor commented, “Warrior Remo Sir,” and Tiger Shroff wrote, “Time to come back stronger than ever.” Actor Bobby Deol and singer Guru Randhawa dropped emojis.

Ever since he was admitted in the hospital, Remo D’Souza was visited by his students and dancers like Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari, Raghav Juyal and Salman Yusuff Khan. Remo’s wife, Lizelle, had been sharing updates from the hospital.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery. In a tweet, Amitabh had written, “.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes.”