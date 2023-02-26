Video: Safari vehicle topples after 2 rhinos charge toward it

A terrifying video of a jeep flipping over after two rhinos charged at it was recently shared on Twitter. The video has now sparked a discussion among netizens about wildlife safari guidelines.

IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan shared the video on Twitter with a thought-provoking caption.

“I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!” he wrote.

The video begins with two safari vehicles parked alongside a road. Within seconds, two rhinos charge at the vehicles, possibly as a result of getting too close to the animals. The cars then begin to reverse, and one of the jeeps topples over. The animals vanish into the jungle at the end of the video.

In response to a Twitter user’s inquiry about the safety of the passengers in the overturned jeep, Badhawan stated, ‘They’re safe.’