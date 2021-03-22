Watch: Salman Khan dances with group of differently abled kids

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently enjoying his vacation in Jaipur with actress Bina Kak, shared a video of himself dancing with special kids on World Down Syndrome day. He was joined by actress Sonakshi Sinha during the meet and greet session with the kids at an NGO run by Bina in Rajasthan.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Salman Khan wrote, “Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. @kakbina #Umang #DownSyndromeDay.”

Bina Kak too reposted the same video on her Instagram wall and wrote, “Children @Umang love their bhai ..God bless you ..And thank you Salman bringing so much happiness n cheer on their faces ..Giving them these moments of happiness n making them feel they are normal.”

Salman Khan grooves with special kids

Earlier this week, Bina had posted a pic of a safari with Salman. While he sat on the back seat, she was seated in the front, and Salman’s bodyguard, Shera was seen behind the wheel. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “Out on a safari.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is slated to hit the screens on Eid this year, May 13. The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff among others in the other pivotal roles. Salman will also be seen in third part of Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.