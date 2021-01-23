Watch: Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat on his song ‘Tu Jo Mila’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan’s bond with his dotting his one-year-old niece, Ayat is a special one. Mamu Jaan Salman has been spending quality time with Ayat, on the sets of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

And now, we have got our hands on an adorable video of Salman dancing with the little one on his song ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from Bajrangi Bhaijan. The video was first dropped by Arpita Khan on Instagram and in no time it went viral and has left everyone in awe. Later, it was posted by Salman on his Insta page with the same caption.

In the video Salman Khan can be seen in turban which is the costume of his and Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma’s upcoming film Antim. The hilly landscape could be seen in the backdrop.

The actor’s dance with his little niece is the cutest thing you’ll see today.

Check out the video here:

Salman Khan shares his birthday with his niece Ayat. On the actor’s 55th birthday in December, Aayush Sharma shared an adorable picture of Ayat with her mamu.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has a set of interesting flick in kitty including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2. He was last seen in Dabangg 3.