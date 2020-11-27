Watch: Sana Khan enjoys car ride with husband Anas Sayied

New Delhi: Sana Khan who recently got married to Gujarat based Mufti Anas Sayied is seen enjoying car ride with her husband.

In the video shared by Anas on Instagram, former Bigg Boss contestant is seen in Hijab whereas, her husband is driving the car.

On her Instagram account, Sana Khan shared a photograph of biryani that was cocked by her mother-in-law. She also wrote, “Saasu ma making biryani for me”.

The actress who had announced quitting showbiz a while back has tied the knot with Anas in Surat.

It may be mentioned that a few months ago, the actress made headlines when she announced her decision to quit the world of showbiz.