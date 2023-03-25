Watch: Sania Mirza performs Umrah, shares new video from Makkah

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is currently in Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan. She has been accompanied by her parents and sister Anam Mirza for the pilgrimage. Both Sania and Anam have constantly been sharing glimpses of their holy trip to Makkah and Madinah on their social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sania Mirza shared a video showing her performing Umrah in Makkah. She expressed her gratitude for the experience in the caption of the video, saying, “It has been the most amazing and fulfilling time here .. may Allah call us back again and again .. In sha Allah .. Allhamdulillah for everything .. ya Rabb tera shukar hai.”

Mirza’s video has received a positive response from her fans, who have praised her for sharing this personal and spiritual moment with them. Many have also expressed their own desire to perform Umrah or Hajj.

Anam Mirza also shared a beautiful video that gave her fans glimpses of her Umrah trip with her family. Fans are gushing over Sania’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik and Anam’s daughter Dua’s cuteness. Watch the video below.