Watch: Sikhs stand in solidarity as Muslims offer namaz during farmers’ protest

A video from the farmers’ protest is winning hearts on the internet. The video, which has now gone viral, shows Sikhs standing in solidarity while Muslims offer their daily prayers.

In the video, one can see Sikhs guarding their Muslim brothers so that they can offer namaz in peace. The video was shot at a farmer’s protest site and was also shared by journalist Rana Ayub on her social media.

Ayub posted the video clip on Twitter and wrote, “This made me emotional. Sikh brothers standing in solidarity with Muslims while they offer namaz at the farmers’ protest.”

This made me emotional. Sikh brothers standing in solidarity with Muslims while they offer namaz at the farmers protest. pic.twitter.com/1QqC03vKR0 — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 7, 2020

The farmers have been camping outside Delhi since 27 November and have intensified their protest to press the government to repeal three “pro-corporate” farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Under these laws, the farmers are allowed to sell produce anywhere in the country and deal directly with big corporations. However, the farmers have found the new laws alarming as they feel they would be left at the mercy of corporators.

Over 500 farmer unions along with transport unions have been part of the protests. Farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. The protests as well as their call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ have received enormous support from various political parties and leaders. Many celebrities and sports personalities have also extended their support for the cause.